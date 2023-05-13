Bourbonnais resident signs as vocalist on Australian cruise line

Andrew David, of Bourbonnais, will be working as a production vocalist with P&O Australia beginning in August. His contract with the cruise line will run through May 2024.

“Hoping to squeeze in as many street performances, band gigs and public and private events [as I can], which I’ll do my best to share as well before I set sail,” David wrote on Facebook.

“A huge many thanks to everyone for all of the support and encouragement through this journey of life in music … and yes, I’ll be dancing too … just a little!”