I-KAN's Patricia High completes Superintendent Ed.D in leadership

Daily Journal staff report

I-KAN Regional Office of Education #32 Assistant Regional Superintendent Patricia High recently completed her Superintendent Ed.D in leadership from the University of St. Francis.

High has served as assistant regional superintendent of schools for nearly a year and previously served as the I-KAN ROE professional development administrator. Before her time at the I-KAN ROE, she served as an educator in Kankakee County schools for 14 years.

She graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor’s of Science in education, majoring in special education with an endorsement in early childhood special education; Olivet Nazarene University with a Master’s of Arts in leadership; and University of St. Francis with certification as director of special education. Within the past seven years, High has also obtained the PDReignite certification ISBE program, Illinois Chicago Coaching Level 2 Certification and Cognia Accreditation. She also developed the I-KAN Instructional Coaching Program and I-KAN Beginning Teacher Induction Program.

High is active in a variety of local organizations, including serving on the Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism board and as the Kiwanis Club of Kankakee Scholarship chairperson. She and her husband, Alan, reside in Herscher and have two children.