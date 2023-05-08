Kankakee Kiwanis honors 28 seniors with Student Leadership and Music awards

The Kankakee Kiwanis Club honored 28 graduating seniors with Student Leadership and Music awards at a recent luncheon.

The students and their parents were the guests of Kiwanis. This was the 99th year for the awards, which originally started with Kankakee High School, but now include every high school, public and private, in Kankakee County.

Each school names a male and a female leadership winner. Any school with a musical program can also name a Arion-Sousa winner. The awards are designed to recognize leadership and voluntarism.

Funds for the awards come from the annual sale of peanuts and gummi bears in the fall. With more than 100 years of service to the area and more than 60 members, the Kankakee Kiwanis Club is open to men and women working to serve the children of the world.

This year’s winners:

<strong>Bishop McNamara High School</strong>

• Krista Surprenant, the daughter of Matthew and Tricia Surprenant, is the female leadership winner. An Illinois State Scholar and the valedictorian, she was the captain of the cheerleading and cross country teams. She plans to study bioengineering at Clemson.

• Ethan Patel, the son of Susan Patel, is the male leadership winner. The recipient of a presidential scholarship and a Catholic Heritage Award, he was in the National Honor Society. He plans to attend Loyola University.

<strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School</strong>

• Mallory Ninis, the daughter of Todd and Candace Ninis, is the female leadership winner. A high honor student, she is a member of the National Honor Society and played tennis, basketball and softball. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University.

• Brandon Corona, the son of Beth Corona, is the male leadership winner. He is a member of the Scholastic Bowl team and the National Honor Society. He will be pursuing a degree in history at Kankakee Community College.

• Abby Moore, the daughter of Thane and Dawn Moore, is the Arion-Sousa winner. A member of the National Honor Society, she was in the all-state chorus. She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University, pursuing a career in Earth Science or music education.

<strong>Central High School</strong>

• Kylie Smith, the daughter of James and Meggan Smith, is the female leadership winner. Senior class vice president and student council vice president, she is a Campus Life youth leader. She plans to study at Governors State University.

• Luke Shoven, the son of Jason and Sarah Shoven, is the male leadership winner. He is an honor roll student and a member of the National Honor Society, who played football, basketball and baseball. He will major in business at Olivet Nazarene University.

• Nathan Kohn, the son of Marlin and Beth Kohn, is the Arion-Sousa winner. He is a member of jazz choir and jazz band and is an Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to go to college to study speech pathology.

<strong>Grace Christian Academy</strong>

• Alexa Doty, the daughter of Kirk and Amy Doty, is the female leadership winner. An honor roll student, she played basketball and volleyball and was all-conference in both sports. She plans to attend Grace College.

• Caleb Dandurand, the son of Todd and Kimberly Dandurand, is the male leadership award winner. An A-honor student, he lettered in soccer and basketball and was the RVC Player of the Year in baseball. He plans to major in agribusiness at Parkland College.

• Kailey White, the daughter of Bill and Dawn White, is the Arion-Sousa winner. A member of the student council, volleyball team and worship team at her church, she is a violinist. She played for the Chicago Youth Symphony. She plans to study computer engineering and violin performance at Valparaiso University, where she has a presidential scholarship.

<strong>Grant Park High School</strong>

• Grace Fick, the daughter of Matthew and Vickie Fick, is the female leadership winner. She is the senior class president and president of the student council. She plans to study hospitality management at Joliet Junior College and Colorado State University.

• John Kveck, the son of Mary and Mike Kveck, is the male leadership winner. A high honor roll student, he was All RVC Conference first team in basketball.

• Camryn Nowak-Brown, the daughter of Ashley Ruggerio, is the Arion-Sousa winner. A member of the band, choir and drama club, she plays the flute and the piano. She plans to study music education at Elmhurst University.

<strong>Herscher High School</strong>

• Chloe Whalen, the daughter of Michael and Jill Whalen, is the female leadership winner. An Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society, she was in Scholastic Bowl and captain of the cross country team. She plans to attend Vanderbilt University, majoring in communications in science and technology.

• Zachary Schmidt, the son of Kathy and Gerald Schmidt, is the male leadership winner. He is an Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society, as well as all conference in soccer and a robotics state participant. He plans to attend the honors program at Northern Illinois University, studying mechatronics and robotics engineering.

• Jillian Fenton, the daughter of Mindy and Ryan Fairfield and Jeremy Fenton, is the Arion-Sousa winner. She is in marching band, show choir and the jazz band vocalist for chamber choir. She plays violin and percussion and plans to attend Monmouth College.

<strong>Kankakee Trinity Academy</strong>

• Emily McGinnis, the daughter of Carri and Chad McGinnis, is the female leadership winner. She is a high honor student, a member of the National Honor Society and captain of the basketball team. She plans to major in accounting and minor in pre-law at Eureka College.

• Travis Harpster, the son of John and Alicia Harpster, is the male leadership winner. He is a president in 4-H and a member of the National Honor Society. He plans to attend college with the goal of becoming a bush pilot.

<strong>Manteno High School</strong>

• Shannon Meaney, the daughter of Angela and Peter Meaney, is the female leadership winner. She earned the Ambassador Award from the National Honor Society for more than 100 hours of service. She was an ICE conference scholar.

• Ethan Godsey, the son of Margaret and David Godsey, is the male leadership winner. He is the class salutatorian and treasurer of the National Honor Society. He plans to study kinesiology at Illinois Wesleyan University.

• Caden Petersen, the son of Richard and Kerri Petersen, is the Arion-Sousa winner. A member of the show choirs and the band, he plays the alto saxophone. He plans to study audio and music production at Illinois State.

<strong>Momence High School</strong>

• Hayley Briane Smart, the daughter of Brian and Sharie Smart, is the female leadership winner. An Illinois State Scholar and treasurer of the National Honor Society, she played volleyball, basketball and softball. She plans to study nursing at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

• Robert Clayton Rogers, the son of Maria and Robert Rogers, is the male leadership winner. An honor roll student, he is active in the martial arts. He plans to study law enforcement at Kankakee Community College.

• Aiden C. English, the son of Jason and Dawn English, is the Arion-Sousa winner. An honor roll student, he received the highest rating in solo and ensemble each year. He plays the trumpet and French horn and plans to study at Kankakee Community College or flight school, while playing music in the community.

<strong>St. Anne High School</strong>

• Erica Sirois, the daughter of Michelle and Todd Sirois, is the female leadership winner. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a high honor roll student, who played basketball, volleyball, softball and golf. She plans to major in communications at Illinois State University.

• Fred Burton, the son of Tyrone Bender, is the male leadership winner. He played baseball, basketball and soccer and plans to attend either Kankakee Community College or Governors State University.

• Tiffany Elroy, the daughter of Stacy and Chris Elroy, is the Arion-Sousa winner. An FFA member, she is a member of the National Honor Society. She plays the trumpet and is a member of the District and RVC honor bands. She plans to attend Kankakee Community College and follow with a fine arts program.