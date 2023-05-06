Price 95th Birthday

Dorothy Price, of Kankakee, celebrated her 95th birthday April 24 with family and friends. She married Warren Price on June 28, 1950, and moved to Detroit, where they raised their children. They returned to Kankakee in 2002.

She has three children: LaBrena Price-Woods, of Kankakee; LaTricia Price-Crawford, of Michigan; and LaVella Price-Darby, of Kankakee. She also five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Dorothy retired from Hutzel Hospital as an IV technician. She is a member of the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, the NAACP, Kankakee County Baptist Women Auxiliary and Evangelist Ministry. She taught quilting classes at Kankakee County Community Services and still enjoys bowling.