Birth announcements: April 29, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Bryce Sluis and Jenna Kilgore, Watseka, boy, Bentley Scott, April 11, first child.

Tyler Fritz and Kelly Brant, Bradley, girl, Makenna Jo, April 11, first child.

Jessica Morse, St. Anne, girl, Aspen Rose, April 12, first child.

Crystal Baines, Watseka, boy, Trayvon Leon, April 12, seventh child.

Roberto and Jessica Bedolla, Kankakee, girl, Elliana Jazlette, April 12, third child.

Phil and Ashley Anderson, Kankakee, girl, Blaiyke Michelle Reign, April 13, third child.

Trevor and Sarah Delgado, Bourbonnais, girl, April 14, second child.

Chris and Tisha Ferguson, Peotone, girl, Amaya Nayeli, April 15, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Jacob Hardin and Caitline Igartua, Kankakee, twins, a girl, Davena Ruby Marie, and a boy, Gianni Michael Edward, April 10, third and fourth children.

Cyquim James Jr. and Treazjure Grant, Kankakee, girl, Kay’Leah Shante, April 11, third child.

Clinton and Abigail Charles, Watseka, girl, Cambell Florence Marie, April 15, second child.

Jaime and Melinda Downs, Kankakee, boy, Arlo Richard, April 15, first child. The mother is the former Melinda Russell.

Patrick and Katie Doggett, Watseka, girl, Elizabeth Rhianna, April 15, first child. The mother is the former Katie Ozark.

Ben and Emily Storbeck, Kankakee, boy, Sawyer James, April 16, first child. The mother is the former Emily Francis.

Oscar Pizano and Kryztal Vargas, Kankakee, boy, Sebastian Oscar, April 17, third child.