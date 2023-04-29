Annual Kankakee Kiwanis scholarship winners named

Daily Journal staff report

The Kiwanis Club of Kankakee awarded six $1,000 scholarships April 17 during a luncheon at the Quality Inn in Bradley.

The scholarships continue a heritage of honoring academic excellence by Kiwanis that goes back for 99 years. The original silver trophy that was engraved with the names of the first winners was brought to the event by the Kankakee County Museum.

Money for the scholarships and for all other local Kiwanis charities is raised through the club’s annual fall sale of peanuts and gummy bears. The mission of Kiwanis is to serve the children of the world.

The Kankakee Kiwanis Club is more than a century old and has more than 60 members. Membership is open to all men and women who wish to help youth. The club currently meets for lunch at noon on the second and fourth Mondays on the month at Kankakee Community College.

This year’s Kiwanis scholars were: Lillian Adkins, Bradley-Community High School; Blair Alderson, Kankakee High School; Lucy Mast and Krista Suprenant, both Bishop McNamara Catholic High School; Shelby McKinstry, Grant Park High School; and Emma Taylor, Herscher High School.

The scholarships are based on academic achievement, community involvement and taking up a career that helps children. There were 28 applicants for the very competitive scholarships.

• Lillian Adkins, of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High, lives in Bourbonnais and is the daughter of Jason and Amy Goodman.

She plans to attends Texas State University with the goal of becoming a bilingual elementary education teacher. She is a member of the Scholastic Bowl team, student council, Youth in Government, Ecology Club and Spanish Club. She has helped with the Bradley Library Food Drive and is a high honor roll student.

• Blair Alderson, of Kankakee High School, lives in Kankakee and is the daughter of Jeremy and Kari Alderson.

She plans to attend Trevecca Nazarene University, with the goal of going into children’s and youth ministry.

Blair is the worship leader and small group leader at her church and has a summer internship with children’s ministry. She is a student ambassador for the non-profit Smile Train, which provides surgeries to repair cleft palate in children in the Third World. Since 2015 she has raised more than $5,000 in a non-profit bakery business, Bluzie’s Bakery, to help Smile Train.

She is ranked No. 1 at her school, on track to become the valedictorian.

• Lucy Mast, of Bishop Mac, lives in Bourbonnais and is the daughter of the late Shawn Mast and Brendan Mast.

She plans to attend the University of Alabama with the goal of becoming a pediatric intensive care nurse. She has been dancing at a local studio for the past 10 years and is a member of the Mac varsity dance team. The team placed in the top 10 in the state and won the hip-hop division. She was All-American at dance camp and all conference.

She is a member of the school newspaper, the Executive Social Media Manager, the Executive Motivational Manager and the Poms reporter. She was inducted into the Sharon Club, emblematic of community service, at the school. She is a Big Sister in the Big Brother/Big Sister program at Mac.

• Shelby McKinstry, of Grant Park High, lives in Grant Park and is the daughter of Brian and Rhonda McKinstry.

She plans to attend the University of Illinois at Chicago and pursue a career in criminology and social work. She plans to work with minors in juvenile detention centers. She is a member of the Pledge for Life Youth Advisory Board and worked with the Teen Court Masai Justice Project.

She is a member of the National Honor Society, student council, concert band, jazz band, volleyball, basketball and math team. She is a member of 4-H and raised money, through volleyball, for the Beverly K. Roberts Cancer Foundation. She has made cards for the Illinois Veterans’ Home, caroled at Good Shepherd Manor and placed wreaths at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.

She is also an Illinois State Scholar.

• Krista Surprenant, of Bishop McNamara, lives in St. Anne and is the daughter of Matthew and Tricia Surprenant.

She plans to attend Clemson University and study bioengineering. At her church, she executes a youth-led liturgy once a month. She has also served at many local food banks and builds shelters for one week each summer in Pembroke.

She is involved in the Dirty Dozen Service Committee and the Sharon Club, completing more than 400 hours of service. She is the MVP and the captain of the cheerleading team. She is a member of the Big Brother/Big Sister program and stands first in her class.

• Emma Taylor, of Herscher High, lives in Kankakee and is the daughter of Mark and Heidi Taylor.

She plans to attend Olivet Nazarene University and major in social work. She is the secretary of the Herscher Show Choir and frequently volunteers for Feed My Starving Children. She is a member of the National Honor Society, helped plan Winter Ball and is on the Prom Committee. She is one of the three Yearbook Editors.