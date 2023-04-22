Birth announcements: April 22, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Oscar Guzman and Maria Thurman, Kankakee, girl, Lily Ann, March 31, first child.

Chance and Vanessa Penley, Bradley, boy, Clark Matthew Richard, March 31, first child.

Adam and Darcy Napoleon, Clifton, girl, Kitry Maeve, April 5, first child.

Jordan and Emily Tripp, Bradley, girl, Ellie George, April 6, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Cordero Reynolds and Tanayia Davis, Kankakee, boy, Kayson, April 5, second child.

Destiny Springer, Kankakee, boy, Kai’lan Josiah, April 5, first child.

Kyle and Grace Balthazor, Clifton, girl, Maren Jean, April 6, second child.

Lekya Howell, Kankakee, girl, Ke’lana Riley Sky, April 6, second child.

Aaron and Alexxis Cavender, Bourbonnais, boy, Everett Thomas, April 6, first child. The mother is the former Alexxis Velazquez.

Joseph Klos and Victoria Burlison, Bradley, boy, Watson Creed, April 6, third child.

Tyler Goodrich and Matalyne Duits, Watseka, girl, Luna Mae, April 6, second child.

Collin Kunkel and Brianna Hall, Dwight, girl, Ariella Nova, April 6, first child.

Joseph and Abigail Sikma, Kankakee, boy, Rhett William, April 7, first child. The mother is the former Abigail Tilley.

David Vazquez and Danielle Haas, Bourbonnais, girl, Yesenia, April 8, fourth child.

Billy Garcia and Dominique Minor, Kankakee, girl, Daisy Sierra, April 9, third child.

Oscar Brito and Leslie Flores Brito, Kankakee, boy, Santiago, April 10, third child.

Scott and Mandy Vent, Momence, girl, Emma Jean, April 10, fifth child.

Jake and Abigail Herberger, Bourbonnais, girl, Nora Mae, April 10, second child.

Jake and Erin Thornton, Bourbonnais, boy, Chase Alan, April 10, second child.

Andrew Donofrio and Alleyn Francisco, Bourbonnais, boy, Adrian Alan, April 11, fourth child.