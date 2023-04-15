Milford High School inducts NHS members

Twelve students from Milford High School were inducted into membership of the National Honor Society in a ceremony held at the school April 5.

Members were selected by a faculty council for meeting high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character. National Honor Society members are chosen for and then expected to continue their exemplary contributions to the school and community.

The 2023 inductees are: Madyson Bennett, Carter Borgers, Cabery Brown, London Clark, Caleb Clutteur, Max Cook, Madison DeMarse, Mattison Johnson, Sawyer Laffoon, Jossalin Lavicka, Amelio Salinas Sandness and Gage Vogel.

They join members who were previously inducted into membership: Jasmine Davis, Owen Halpin, Madison Hardwick, Payton Harwood, Jahni Lavicka, Kirstyn Lucht, Anna McEwen, Emma McEwen, Hunter Mowrey, Luke Trumann and Brynlee Wright.