Braselton and Brink Engineering Scholarships available

The Braselton and Brink Memorial Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 school year. Applicants need to be full-time engineering students pursuing undergraduate or technical degrees primarily in the field of civil engineering.

Applicants should reside in Illinois or Northwest Indiana and have completed a minimum of 25 credit hours from an accredited college or university. Scholarship application requests can be sent to the scholarship administrator at BBScholarship@reltd.com. The deadline for completed applications is May 19.