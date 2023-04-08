Line 70th Anniversary

Elwood and JoAnne Line, of Momence, recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on the family farm. Elwood and the former JoAnne LeBeau were married April 5, 1953, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Momence.

The couple has three children: The late Denise and the late Jim Varboncouer; Scott and Kathy Line, of Momence; and Kurt and Katy Line, of Lake Village, Ind. They also have two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Together the couple farmed and owned Elwood Line Grain & Fertilizer in Momence.