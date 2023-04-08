Illinois Wesleyan dean's list

Several local students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Illinois Wesleyan University, including:

• Carla Snyder, of Beecher, a senior majoring in nursing.

• Ella DeYoung, of Bourbonnais, a freshman majoring in business.

• Ellen Stephens, of Bourbonnais, a senior majoring in business.

• Lainey Scher, of Crescent City, a sophomore majoring in accounting.

• Bobbi Davidson, of Kankakee, a senior majoring in psychology.

• Elizabeth Shaver, of Manhattan, a senior majoring in English with an emphasis in writing.

• Liam Bivona, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in accounting.

• Elle Nugent, of Manteno, a junior majoring in marketing.

• Leonardo Reyes, of Manteno, a sophomore majoring in neuroscience.

• Isabella Parish, of Peotone, a senior majoring in marketing.

• Bobby Mogged, of Piper City, freshman, undecided major.

• Anthony Quinn, of Watseka, a senior majoring in accounting.