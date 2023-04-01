Morts receives accolades at William Penn

Emma Morts, a graduate of Milford High School and a senior at William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, was named Statesmen of the Week by the school's athletic department after scoring a career-high 15 points.

Morts is a basketball player and has received scholar athlete awards because she maintained a 3.63 GPA while being an athlete. Her father, Scott, described her as "a fierce rebounder" and said she's "achieving more and more as time goes on."

In her third semester at William Penn, Morts has received the Heart of America scholar athlete award for each semester she's attended. Additionally, she's a letter winner and an NAIA scholar athlete.

Morts said it's "not necessarily easy being a student athlete," but she is grateful for the support from both her school and her family.

"It was a great experience moving out of state and being abble to pursue my passion of basketball and to have the opportunity to have success in my academic career," she said.

Before attending William Penn, Morts took college classes at Kankakee Community College while in high school. She is majoring in business management.