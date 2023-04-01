Lewis University dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Lewis University, including:

• Cooper Jones, of Bourbonnais, studying psychology.

• Lexi Banas, of Coal City, studying elementary education.

• Ryleigh Christensen, of Coal City, studying political science and paralegal studies.

• Jessica Leasure, of Coal City, studying philosophy.

• Victoria Miller of Coal City, studying psychology and sociology.

• Jevin Reed, of Coal City, studying human resource management.

• Cain Headrick, of Custer Park, studying aviation flight technology.

• Nicole Wiltz, of Diamond, early childhood special education.

• Kiley Bisping, of Manhattan, studying human resource management and psychology.

• Hunter Brough, of Manhattan, general studies.

• Sydney Dale, of Manhattan, studying nursing.

• Christopher Flynn, of Manhattan, studying history.

• Charles Gentile, of Manhattan, studying mathematics.

• Matthew Tracy, of Manhattan, general studies.

• Dylan Wasilewski, of Manhattan, aviation flight technology.

• Jacob Hyzy, of Manteno, studying aviation administration.

• Jasmine Dillman, of Peotone, studying psychology.

• Brennan Price, of Peotone, studying computer science.

• Ciera Hays, of Reddick, studying early childhood special education.

• Keegan Zack, of Watseka, studying exercise and movement science.

• Jaden Christian, of Wilmington, studying radiation therapy.

• Haley Crescenti, of Wilmington, studying accounting.

• McKenzie Marcum, of Wilmington, studying elementary education.