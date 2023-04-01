Lewis University dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Lewis University, including:
• Cooper Jones, of Bourbonnais, studying psychology.
• Lexi Banas, of Coal City, studying elementary education.
• Ryleigh Christensen, of Coal City, studying political science and paralegal studies.
• Jessica Leasure, of Coal City, studying philosophy.
• Victoria Miller of Coal City, studying psychology and sociology.
• Jevin Reed, of Coal City, studying human resource management.
• Cain Headrick, of Custer Park, studying aviation flight technology.
• Nicole Wiltz, of Diamond, early childhood special education.
• Kiley Bisping, of Manhattan, studying human resource management and psychology.
• Hunter Brough, of Manhattan, general studies.
• Sydney Dale, of Manhattan, studying nursing.
• Christopher Flynn, of Manhattan, studying history.
• Charles Gentile, of Manhattan, studying mathematics.
• Matthew Tracy, of Manhattan, general studies.
• Dylan Wasilewski, of Manhattan, aviation flight technology.
• Jacob Hyzy, of Manteno, studying aviation administration.
• Jasmine Dillman, of Peotone, studying psychology.
• Brennan Price, of Peotone, studying computer science.
• Ciera Hays, of Reddick, studying early childhood special education.
• Keegan Zack, of Watseka, studying exercise and movement science.
• Jaden Christian, of Wilmington, studying radiation therapy.
• Haley Crescenti, of Wilmington, studying accounting.
• McKenzie Marcum, of Wilmington, studying elementary education.