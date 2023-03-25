Buck 103rd Birthday

Lillie (Hendrickson) Buck will be celebrating her 103rd birthday at 2 p.m. March 30 at Ascension Living Heritage Village Lodge in Kankakee. She was born on March 30, 1920, in Manteno.

Lillie has one child, Cindy Fore, of Spanaway, Wash.; three grandchildren, Laura, Amanda and Mellisa; and two great-grandchildren.

Lillie loves to play cards and visit. She was one of 11 children with two other siblings remaining. Lillie and her husband, Wallet, farmed for many years in the Monee and Loda areas and were the first to grow soybeans in Will County. Lillie also worked for the Peotone school district and taught Sunday school. In Lillie’s younger years, she loved to travel and dance.