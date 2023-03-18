University of Illinois graduates

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has released its list of recent graduates for the summer and fall semesters. Among those receiving degrees are:
• Channing Jo Holtman, of Ashkum, Master of Computer Science.
• Scott Alan Smith, of Bourbonnais, Master of Computer Science.
• Hana Renee Inman-Grabow, of Bradley, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, political science major.
• Elliot Paul Gerth, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Recreation, Sport and Tourism.
• Jessica Elizabeth Kinnersley, of Kankakee, Master of Social Work.
• Erik Joseph Tharp, of Kankakee, Master of Business Administration.
• Jennifer Wei, of Kankakee, Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accountancy.
• Joseph Patrick Nugent, of Manhattan, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Crop Sciences.
• Katherine Lynn Pavur, of Manhattan, Master of Education.
• Kylie Christine Eastman, of Manteno, Master of Science in Library and Information Science.
• Tonya C. Faulkner, of Watseka, Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts and Sciences, communication major.