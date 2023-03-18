Birth announcements: March 18, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>
Christopher and Ashley Reynolds, Herscher, boy, Briggs William, March 1, second child.
Christopher and Kirby Woods, Bradley, boy, Christopher Ryan, March 3, first child.
Matt and Emily Heisner, Onarga, girl, Jessa Maureen, March 3, 10th child.
<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>
Matthew Finley and Amanda Miller, Bourbonnais, girl, Riley Rose, Feb. 28, second child.
Arlyn Cotter and Kirsten Grosvenor, Onarga, girl, Karlyn Story, March 1, second child.
Victor Ortiz and Alexis Brozis, Bourbonnais, girl, Willow Raine, March 1, third child.
Filemon Espinobarros Moran and Maria Cantu-Ramos, Chebanse, boy, Dariell Thadeo Jr., March 2, second child.
Tristan Reiter and Emily Vanmeter, Manteno, boy, Arthur William, March 3, first child.
Satish Babu Valasa and Bhayta Vijayaraju, Bourbonnais, girl, Hitha, March 3, first child.
Tymia Moss, Bourbonnais, boy, Eric KJ, March 3.
Demetris Felix and Brittany Marshall, Kankakee, girl, Mai’Blessyng Michelle, March 7, first child.