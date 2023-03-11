Schnell 50th Anniversary

Terry and Jeanne Schnell, of Bradley, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary March 11 with a family gathering.

The couple were married March 10, 1973, at First Baptist Church, Kankakee. Pastor Bill Dean presided over the ceremony. Jeanne’s maiden name was Reynolds, and her former hometown was Loudonville, Ohio.

They have two children: Karen Nelson, of Manteno; and Brian Schnell, of Bradley. They also have two grandchildren.

Terry was employed at both A.O. Smith and CSL Behring. Terry is a substitute teacher in the Kankakee County area.

Jeanne retired from Riverside Healthcare in 2008. She returned to work at Riverside, where she loves helping others, and has been employed for 52 years of dedicated service. She also volunteers at Riverside.

The couple enjoys spending time with family and friends. In their spare time they travel and enjoy fellowshipping with church members at First Baptist Church, Kankakee, and People’s Church, Bourbonnais.