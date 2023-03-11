Birth announcements: March 11, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Aaron Walk and Katelyn Duhigg, Momence, girl, Tobee Lace, Feb. 22, sixth child.

Luke and Hannah Knight, Kankakee, boy, Isaac Lucian, Feb. 23, second child.

Kelvin and Shernice Taylor, Kankakee, girl, Kailee Amora, Feb. 23, second child.

Calvin and Reashell Perkins, Chebanse, girl, Evelynn Belle, Feb. 24, fifth child.

Tyler and Claire Sanders, Manteno, boy, Judah Gabriel, Feb. 26, third child.

Crystal Cain, Momence, boy, Bentley Allen-Gene, Feb. 27, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Estrella Ayala, Momence, boy, Angel, Feb. 20, first child.

Benjamin Vasquez and Jessica Hasemeyer, Momence, boy, Oliver Lorenzo, Feb. 22, fifth child.

Brandon Hankerson and Erin Lobaugh, Crete, boy, Ezra Jay, Feb. 21, third child.

Bryan and Danielle Shoven, Bradley, girl, Bryah Raielle, Feb. 23, third child.

Adrian Alexander Perez and Samantha Seitz Kinney, Gardner, boy, Matthew David, Feb. 23, second child.

Austin and Alexa Chinn, Bourbonnais, boy, Grayson Daniel, Feb. 23, first child. The mother is the former Alexa Salkeld.

Dane and Jacqueline Hasselbring, Onarga, boy, Whalen John, Feb. 24, second child.

Leo and Kari Boeglin, St. Anne, girl, Lainey Grace, Feb. 27, fourth child.

Anthony and Taylor Hall, Bourbonnais, boy, Waylon Taylor, Feb. 27, third child.