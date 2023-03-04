Paarlberg 70th Anniversary

Ralph and Margene Paarlberg, of Bourbonnais, formerly of Manteno, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary with a family gathering. Ralph and Margene (Huizenga) were married on Feb. 27, 1953, at the First Reformed Church in Highland, Ind.

The couple has five children: Gary and Janet Paarlberg, of Bradley; Bruce and Cheryl Paarlberg, of Manteno; Marcia and Ron Davault, of Bargersville, Ind.; Linda and Virgil Dick of Whitehall, Wis.; and Keven Paarlberg, of Sycamore. The couple also has nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Ralph is a retired farmer, and Margene was a homemaker. They enjoy spending time with their family.