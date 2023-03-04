Birth announcements: March 4, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>
<strong>Joe D’Ambrose and Leanne Johnson</strong>, Chebanse, girl, Nova Reign, Feb. 13, first child.
<strong>Daniel and Melissa O’Brien</strong>, Dwight, boy, George Francis, Feb. 15, second child.
<strong>Aaron Marquet-Curtis and Jillian Hostetter</strong>, Grant Park, boy, Oliver Reed, Feb. 16, first child.
<strong>Timothy Cuizon and Abigail Cuyugan</strong>, Bourbonnais, girl, Ace Margaux, Feb. 18, first child.
<strong>Andrew and Paige Schultz</strong>, Bradley, boy, Taylor Edwin, Feb. 18, second child.
<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>
<strong>Christopher and Kailei Both</strong>, Watseka, boy, Beckett Hayes, Feb. 15, second child.
<strong>Luis Anthony Torre Sr. and Rachel Ortega</strong>, Kankakee, boy, Luis Anthony Jr., Feb. 15, first child.
<strong>Michael Nolden Jr. and Kimberley Ortega-Gomez</strong>, Kankakee, girl, Vivian Eileen, Feb. 15, second child.
<strong>Garrett Manny and Lily Pierce</strong>, Clifton, boy, Sutton Levon, Feb. 16, first child.
<strong>Joe and Taylor Pallissard</strong>, Grant Park, girl, Josie Nicole, Feb. 16, second child.
<strong>Glenn S. Factor and Marie Jessa Vaquilar</strong>, Watseka, girl, Amelie Lauren V., Feb. 16, first child.
<strong>Caitlyn Weiss</strong>, Bradley, girl, Eleanor Mae, Feb. 17, second child.
<strong>Aquarius R. Fane</strong>, Bourbonnais, boy, Amari Ali-Louis, Feb. 19, third child.
— Daily Journal staff report