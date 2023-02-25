Ravens 90th Birthday

Nelda Ravens, of Bradley, will be celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house at 11 a.m. March 4 at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club. The event is being hosted by her daughters and daughters-in-law.

Nelda was born on March 4, 1933. She has four children: Vicky Dubie and James Hirano; David Ravens and Marge Lang; Cindy Baker and Larry Horrell; and Paul and Tonya Ravens. She also has 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Nelda has been involved with the KVGS for 55 years, 20 years with the Bradley Historical Society and 40 years as secretary-treasurer for several local businesses.