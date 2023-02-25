Ouellette 95th Birthday

Gerald Ouellette, of Bradley, will be celebrating his 95th birthday on Feb. 27, 1928, with a private gathering with family members.

He has six children: Alan, the late Julie, Larry, Sheila (Butch) McCormick, Anna (Steve) Dumey and Mark (Doreen) Ouellette; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. His wife, Shirley Bushey-Ouellette, passed away on May 25, 2020, and they enjoyed 71 wonderful years together.

Also he has a brother, Leon, of Bradley; and two sisters-in-law, Linda Slabick, of Gilman, and Vickie Hendrickson, of Tennessee.

Gerald is a World War II veteran of the United States Navy (one of the very few remaining). He retired from the Kankakee Post Office, and he’s been retired for 32 years. In his early years, he was a meatcutter.

He loves watching “Gold Rush,” taking walks, eating breakfast at the Chatter Box in Bradley — especially the biscuits and gravy — spending time with family and writing poetry.

He is of Catholic faith.

All his children are very proud of all his accomplishments and wish him a happy birthday!