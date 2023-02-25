Birth announcements: Feb. 25, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Zach and Audrey Wackerlin, Grant Park, girl, Edith Grace, Feb. 7, third child.

Kyle Geistwhite and Danielle Perkins, Kankakee, boy, Arrow Alexander, Feb. 7, first child.

Erik and Anne Conradi, Bourbonnais, boy, Killian Dean, Feb. 9, seventh child.

Cole Davenport and Jordin Lucht, Kentland, Ind., girl, Rowynn Nikole, Feb. 12, first child.

Lucas and Carley Harris, Coal City, boy, Lukas Robert, Feb. 12, second child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Brandon Schaffer and Jennifer Copeland, Bourbonnais, boy, Noah Edward, Feb. 7, first child.

Payton Meli and Mackenzie Emery, Bourbonnais, girl, Elena Wren, Feb. 7, first child.

Kevin and Katelyn Bever, Bourbonnais, boy, William Raymond, Feb. 8, first child. The mother is the former Katelyn Posing.

Bryan Kristman and Alicia Virgili, Bourbonnais, boy, Bryson William, Feb. 8, first child.

Tavontae Williams and Destiny Gee, Kankakee, girl, Willow Lyrica, Feb. 9.

Joseph Krueger and Lorissa Cadieux, Grant Park, boy, Jack Terry, Feb. 10, third child.

Cortaz Robertson and Emily Ann Davis, Kankakee, boy, Raheem Savant, Feb. 11, first child.

Cody Brown and Jessica Burbie, Momence, boy, Archer Thomas, Feb. 11, fourth child.