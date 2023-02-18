Moore 60th Anniversary

Tony and Carol Moore, of Bradley, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family. Tony and Carol (Ponton) were married Jan. 5, 1963, in Kankakee.

The couple has four children: Pamela and Jay Ahne, of Waterloo, Iowa; Becky Davis, of Lantana, Fla.; Connie and Jeff Monferdini, of Bourbonnais; and Troy and Amanda Moore, of Bourbonnais. They also have nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Tony enjoyed employment at Pepsi-Cola, and he was awarded recognition for his unique merchandise displays. He’s a graduate of the Dale Carnegie Program. He is an avid outdoorsman and enjoys hiking, camping, fishing, traveling and adventure.

Carol devoted her early years to raising her four children and managing her family household. She went on to work at That Card Shop for many years. Carol enjoyed playing bingo with her mother, loves her family and loves to share stories and photos about her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Tony and Carol enjoyed traveling together during the years and loved hosting card parties and Halloween parties. They love spending time with family members.