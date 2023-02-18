Birth announcements: Feb. 18, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Robert and Maria Richard, Bourbonnais, girl, Olive Noelle, Feb. 1, second child.

Lucas and Jillian Scanlon, Bonfield, boy, Callahan Michael, Feb. 1, second child.

Josh and Kimberly Carter, Manteno, boy, Odin Valhalla, Feb. 1, first child.

Evan Lewis and Latasia Jones, Joliet, boy, Elijah Michael, Feb. 2, second child.

Wesley and Annie Harms, Manteno, boy, Kit Wilder, Feb. 3, second child.

Mark and Jamie Brinkmann, Momence, girl, Autumn Elaine, Feb. 3, third child.

Travis Williams and Sherrika Love, Kankakee, boy, Travis Angelo, Feb. 4, third child.

Caleb and Cody Benoit, Bourbonnais, girl, Winston Lynn, Feb. 4, first child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Joshua Ramsey and Tabria Bones, St. Anne, boy, Noah Elijah, Feb. 2, first child.

Randy and Alexandra McNamara, Kankakee, girl, Anora June, Feb. 5, first child. The mother is the former Alexandra Perez.

Thomas Caraker and Saige Osenga, Kankakee, girl, Athena Marie Gail, Feb. 5, first child.

Jason Seitz and Alexandra Curcuro, Manteno, girl, Tilli Jay, Feb. 6, fourth child.

Nicholas and Charlotte Kleinert, Kankakee, girl, Sadie Rae, Feb. 7, second child.