Civil engineering scholarships available

The Braselton & Brink Memorial Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-24 school year.

Applicants need to be full-time engineering students pursuing undergraduate or technical degrees primarily in the field of civil engineering.

Applicants should reside in Illinois-Northwest Indiana and have completed a minimum of 25 credit hours from an accredited college or university.

The application deadline is May 19. Applications can be requested at <a href="mailto:BBScholarship@reltd.com" target="_blank">BBScholarship@reltd.com</a>.