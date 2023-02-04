Aurora University dean's list

Several local students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Aurora University, including:
• Alexis Mazzuchi, of Bourbonnais, a criminal justice major.
• Elizabeth Schriner, of Bourbonnais, human and animal studies major.
• Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, of Bradley, physical education major.
• Kate Jensen, of Manhattan, social work major.
• Ainsley Martin, of Manteno, history major.
• Kaycie Wenzel, of Manteno, elementary education major.
• Megan Bias, of Peotone, sport management and marketing major.
• Olivia Cann, of Peotone, social work major.
• Jordan Schroeder, of Watseka, mathematics major.