Aurora University dean's list

Several local students have been named to the fall semester dean's list at Aurora University, including:

• Alexis Mazzuchi, of Bourbonnais, a criminal justice major.

• Elizabeth Schriner, of Bourbonnais, human and animal studies major.

• Dylan Regnier-Jamnik, of Bradley, physical education major.

• Kate Jensen, of Manhattan, social work major.

• Ainsley Martin, of Manteno, history major.

• Kaycie Wenzel, of Manteno, elementary education major.

• Megan Bias, of Peotone, sport management and marketing major.

• Olivia Cann, of Peotone, social work major.

• Jordan Schroeder, of Watseka, mathematics major.