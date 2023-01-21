Northern Illinois University dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Northern Illinois University, including:

• Maria Corzo, of Bourbonnais, studying mechanical engineering, a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School (BBCHS) graduate.

• Carter Dupuis, of Bourbonnais, studying psychology, a BBCHS graduate.

• Katrina Hosek, of Bourbonnais, studying art design and media arts, a BBCHS graduate.

• Drake Provost, of Bourbonnais, studying computational software, a BBCHS graduate.

• Jacob Walter, of Bourbonnais, studying accounting, a BBCHS graduate.

• Alec Wallace, of Bradley, studying electrical engineering technology, a BBCHS graduate.

• Neyda Molina, of Kankakee, studying psychology, a Kankakee High School graduate.

• Brian Spears Jr., of Kankakee, studying kinesiology, a Kankakee High School graduate.

• Rylie Hartman, of Kankakee, studying nursing, a Herscher High School graduate.

• Nathan Kemnetz, of Kankakee, studying leadership, management and marketing, a Grace Baptist Academy graduate.

• Josie Mendell, of Kankakee, studying chemistry, biochemistry, a Herscher High School graduate.

• Kara Carr, of Manhattan, studying nursing, a Lincoln-Way West High School graduate.

• Elizabeth Goberville, of Manhattan, studying English, a Peotone High School graduate.

• Owen Vaughn, of Manhattan, studying music, a Lincoln-Way West High School graduate.

• Kaitlyn Hagge, of Manteno, studying psychology, a BBCHS graduate.

• Benjamin Koranda, of Manteno, studying mechanical engineering, a Herscher High School graduate.

• Emma Spagnoli, of Manteno, studying special education, a Peotone High School graduate.

• Faith Asbrand, of Peotone, studying communicative disorders, a Peotone High School graduate.

• Kobe Baumgartner, of Peotone, studying nutrition, dietetics and wellness, a Peotone High School graduate.

• Danielle Germain, of Sheldon, studying history, a Milford Township High School graduate.

• Blake Howle, of Union Hill, studying mechanical engineering, a Herscher High School graduate.