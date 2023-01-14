Military news: Chebanse native serves aboard USS Nimitz

U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Madelyn Meyer, of Chebanse, performs maintenance on the safety wire of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter from the "Battlecats" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 73 in the hangar bay aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68).

Nimitz is in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. The 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.