Glenn Raymond School's December Students of the Month

By Daily Journal

The students of the month for December were honored by the staff at Glenn Raymond Elementary in Watseka.

<strong>First grade:</strong> Knox Williamson, Jada Atwood and Cason Clark.

<strong>Second grade:</strong> Jase Parsons, Christian Smith and Onisty Nosler.

<strong>Third grade:</strong> Colton McTaggart, Paityn Zabor (not pictured) and Lainey Ulitzsch.

<strong>Fourth grade:</strong> Carmen Morales-Macias, Scarlett Siebert and Olivia Ladd.

<strong>Fifth grade:</strong> Gavin Gutierrez, Seth Gowler and Brookelyn Hoppe.