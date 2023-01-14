Allen finishes master's studies in Global Field Program

Robin Allen, of Momence, has been applying the tools of science, education and conservation to become a leader in the conservation community. In December 2022, she concluded a master's course of study with a Master of Arts in Biology from Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Allen is also the director of the Edward Chipman Public Library in Momence.

Having applied the tools of science, education and conservation to become leaders in conservation communities, graduate students in the Global Field Program (GFP) and the Advanced Inquiry Program (AIP) from Miami University's Project Dragonfly finish their master's studies.

Since joining AIP in 2020, Allen has taken online courses from Miami University while also participating in field studies at Chicago Zoological Society's Brookfield Zoo and conducted projects that have made a difference in the Momence area.

During her time in AIP, she has developed a master plan, a kind of personal mission statement, of what to accomplish in the program. The course structure chosen all revolved around this plan and culminated in a final portfolio, "Community outreach and education to promote the conservation of biodiversity in ecosystems," presented in a Capstone course.

