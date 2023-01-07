Western Illinois University dean's list

Several local students were named to the fall semester dean's list at Western Illinois University, including:

• Keira R. Botica, of Bourbonnais, a freshman.

• Reilly K. Dersien, of Bourbonnais, a junior.

• Callie J. Huffman, of Bourbonnais, a junior.

• Austin J. Lagesse, of Bourbonnais, a junior.

• Alyssa L. Stoll, of Bourbonnais, a senior.

• Joseph R. Svoboda, of Braceville, a senior.

• Kaylee Ketcherside, of Chebanse, a junior.

• Charlize J. Morris, of Coal City, a sophomore.

• Abagale E. Good, of Diamond, a sophomore.

• Grace A. Wright, of Elwood, a junior.

• Skyler J. Funk, of Gibson City, a sophomore.

• Garrett H. Wright, of Gibson City, a senior.

• David W. Denson, of Kankakee, a senior.

• Kendra R. Hallberg, of Kankakee, a junior.

• Sarah R. Lamoue, of Kankakee, a senior.

• Molly G. McCauley, of Manhattan, a senior.

• Gregory N. Shaw, of Manhattan, a senior.

• Kennedy J. Bauer, of Watseka, a senior.

• Sam C. Chapman, of Wilmington, a senior.

• Carlene J. Vanduyne, of Wilmington, a junior.