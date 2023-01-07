Birth announcements: Jan. 7, 2023

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>
Phillip Ceropski and Valarie Colon, Manteno, girl, Mavis Rae, Dec. 20, second child.
Daniel and Robin Davis, Kankakee, boy, William Luke, Dec. 22, third child.
Tanner Arjes and Shelby Buchanan, Kankakee, boy, Curren Joah, Dec. 22, first child.
Denzel Alexander and Latia McDaniels, Kankakee, boy, Denzel Jamal, Dec. 23, fourth child.
Dontario Brooks and Cori Greene, Kankakee, boy, Kobe Iman, Dec. 24, third child.
Joe Robinson and Tenisha Starks, Kankakee, girl, Harmoni Monique, Dec. 24, first child.
Michael and Liesl Abrassart, St. Anne, girl, Rudi Kay, Dec. 27, second child.
Drew El and Paige Crozier, Kankakee, girl, Juel Ali, Dec. 27, fifth child.
<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>
Rene and Lindsay Leyva, Bourbonnais, boy, Maverick Lee, Dec. 19, third child.
Kenny and Amanda Berger, Herscher, girl, Eila Rose, Dec. 19, fourth child.
Matthew and Laura Hogan, Reddick, girl, Marilyn Rose, Dec. 20, second child.
Ian and Pegan Latham, Channahon, girl, Claire Kay, Dec. 21, third child.
Kyle and Allison Morgan, St. Anne, girl, Zoe Michelle, Dec. 21, second child.
Jeremy and Amanda Parks, Kankakee, boy, Dominic Allan, Dec. 22, second child.
Adam Schaumburg and Jessica Bear, Sheldon, boy, Gene Marcus Dale, Dec. 23, second child.
Khristine Berdebes, Kankakee, boy, Ripp Wyld, Dec. 24, third child.