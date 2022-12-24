Birth announcements: Dec. 24, 2022

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Ron and Miranda Gebo, Kankakee, boy, Abel Reign, Dec. 8, fourth child.

Damon Wirtz and Brooke Berger, Kankakee, boy, Asher Joseph, Dec. 8, first child.

Manuel Ponce and Lynzee Quade, Kankakee, boy, Leonardo Victor, Dec. 9, first child.

Latise Miller, Kankakee, girl, Legacy Larray, Dec. 9, third child.

Byron and Jodie Cordova, Bourbonnais, girl, Nayeli Narcisa, Dec. 9, third child.

Austin and Sarah Schoth, St. Anne, Girl, Gracelyn Marie, Dec. 10, first child.

Jordan and Tara Provost, Bourbonnais, Boy, Peter Allen, Dec. 11, fifth child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Cory and Kelly Felts, Grant Park, boy, Jameson Joseph, Dec. 5, third child.

Jacob Minor and Missy Routson, Kankakee, girl, Brooklyn Jayde, Dec. 5, second child.

Matt and Alicia Asebedo, Bourbonnais, girl, Vera Jane, Dec. 6, second child.

Ismael Eguren and Ana Cadena, Kankakee, boy, Ismael, Dec. 6, second child.

Joshua James and Melissa Navarro, Manteno, boy, Dominic Joseph, Dec. 7, first child.

Jesus Rodriguez and Ivette Flores, Kankakee, girl, Valeria, Dec. 7, third child.

Andrew and Ashley Seyden, Bourbonnais, girl, Harper Marie, Dec. 8, first child. The mother is the former Ashley Harwood.

Carlos Cordova and Angelina Rapier, Kankakee, girl, Ivey Amelia, Dec. 8, second child.

Austin Cooper and Reagan Trevino, Clifton, boy, Reid James, Dec. 9, second child.

William and Elizabeth Unruh, Bourbonnais, girl, Linnea Rose, Dec. 11, first child. The mother is the former Elizabeth Healy.

Isaiah and Amber Mathew, Clifton, girl, Paisley Jean, Dec. 12, second child.

Bradley Doney and Morgan Johnson, Bourbonnais, boy, Wayland Jace, Dec. 12.

Austin and Rachel Denault, Bradley, girl, Lily Claire, Dec. 12, first child. The mother is the former Rachel Fritz.