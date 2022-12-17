9 Bishop Mac students named Illinois State Scholars

Bishop McNamara Catholic School Principal Terry Granger announced nine Bishop McNamara Catholic School students from the graduating class of 2023 have been honored as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the states’ college access and financial aid agency, presents this important recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 17,340 honorees join the other top students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

Illinois State Scholars represent about the Top 10 percent of high school seniors, hailing from 676 different high schools across the state. Selection is based on a combination of exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and/or class rank at the end of their junior year.

“It is with great pride that we announce this year’s group of Illinois State Scholars,” said Monica Nugent, Bishop McNamara Catholic School Guidance Counselor, in a news release. “In addition we want to commend their parents, teachers, coaches and mentors for helping these student achieve their goals.”

The following Bishop McNamara students were named 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars:

• Mason Alberts, son of David and Jennifer Alberts, Aroma Park

• Ava Brosseau, daughter of Ronald and Michelle Brosseau, Bourbonnais

• Anna Dexter, daughter of Brian Dexter, Bourbonnais, and Lori Dexter, Bourbonnais

• Carter Heinrich, son of Timothy and April Heinrich, Bourbonnais

• Kolton Hunt, son of David and Karen Hunt, Bourbonnais

• Camille Kuntz, daughter of Mike and Sandy Kuntz, St. Anne

• Addison Langelett, daughter of Steve and April Langellet, Bourbonnais

• Landon Provost, daughter of Ramsey Provost, Bourbonnais, and Angela Provost, Bourbonnais

• Krista Surprenant, daughter of Matthew and Tricia Surprenant, St. Anne