BBCHS students named Illinois State Scholars

Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School is pleased to announce the Illinois Student Assistance Commission has named 42 BBCHS seniors from the Class of 2023 as Illinois State Scholars.

These students were selected on the basis of ACT and/or SAT scores and unweighted GPA at the end of the sixth semester. The students represent the Top 10% of all seniors in Illinois.

• Lillian Adkins

• Bryan Aldridge

• Nolan Bassett

• Abigail Betterton

• Jocelyn Boswell

• Audrey Boudreau

• Carly Carrigan

• Adrienne Chinski

• Caidon Chisum

• Alexis Clary

• Joshua Clifton

• Fiona Degedeh

• Abraham Diaz

• Ella Drury

• Alejandra Gomez

• Gregory Gray

• Lauren Gross

• Gabriel Heather

• Grace Johnson

• Natalie Johnson

• Anna Ligthart

• Sophia Longtin

• Naythan McKuras

• Abigail Moore

• Mallory Ninis

• Luke Noble

• Jay Patel

• Maya Proctor

• Gabrielle Rounds

• Larrigan Saindon

• Weston Sendra

• Teagan Shear

• Alexander Sheely

• Nicole Solick

• Micah Swilley

• Rylie Swinford

• Samantha Tomic

• Shyam Vachhani

• Sebastian White

• Ethan Woodrum

• Lillian Yuska

• Katrina Zettergren