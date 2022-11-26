KCC dean Gibson serves as ICCCA officer

Chris Gibson, the dean of health careers at Kankakee Community College, was elected as secretary of the Illinois Council of Community College Administrators at its annual conference last week.

There were 230 administrators and faculty who attended the two-day conference in Champaign. This is Gibson’s second term as secretary of this state-wide organization. He is one of five ICCCA officers.

“I wanted to be involved with an organization that focuses on leadership development,” Gibson said.

ICCCA began in 1973, and currently provides leadership across Illinois’ 48 community colleges. Its mission is to build effective alliances which will act on behalf of the common interests of community colleges, to collaborate with political and educational organizations throughout the state to advance the legislative and fiscal needs of community colleges and to provide a collegial support network for professional growth and development.

Gibson joined KCC’s faculty in 2018 and became dean of the Health Careers Division in August 2022. He has an associate degree from KCC as well as a bachelor's degree and master’s degree from Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.