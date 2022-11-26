Haskins 60th Anniversary

David and Carolyn Peppin Haskins will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Dec. 1. They were married in 1962 at Bradley Methodist Church in Bradley during the Cuban missile crises.

They have two children: Scott Haskins (Patty), of Bradley; and Michael Haskins (Jennifer Bonds), of Bourbonnais.

Dave served in the U.S. Air Force from 1961-65. During his Air Force years, he was stationed in Illinois, Tennessee and Tripoli, North Africa. He also worked at Riverwood International for 31 years and retired from Valspar Coating in Kankakee after 10 years.

Carolyn graduated from Marycrest Business College in Kankakee. She worked for Hogard Business Services for many years.

They are both active in Wesley United Methodist Church. Their hobbies include fishing in northern Wisconsin lakes, Disney cruises, puzzles, planting summer flowers and taking pictures. Dave’s wood-working projects keep him busy at times. Carolyn quilts for church projects and personal use.

Carolyn and Dave have grandchildren located in Arkansas, Ohio, Arizona and Illinois and nine great-grandchildren in as many states.

The Haskins have been blessed with 60 adventurous exciting years and on to the future.