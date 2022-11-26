44 KCC students inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society

Daily Journal staff report

Fourty-four Kankakee Community College students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society in November 2022.

Phi Theta Kappa is an international academic honor society for community college students. KCC students who recently joined are:

<strong>Ashkum:</strong> Kalyn Alberts and Heather Doris.

<strong>Beecher:</strong> Brianna Villareal.

<strong>Bourbonnais:</strong> John Baud, Austin Bender, Reygan Carlile, Logan Mallard, Meghan Morr, Kylie Orvis, and Paul Williams.

<strong>Bradley:</strong> Andrew Chmielewski, Danyel Keller, Shelby Meadows, Carlos Moreles.

<strong>Chebanse:</strong> Bryce Walters.

<strong>Donovan:</strong> Laura Lopez.

<strong>Frankfort:</strong> Julie Anco.

<strong>Grant Park:</strong> Liberty Ilg, Jessica Schmitt and Lillian Segert.

<strong>Kankakee:</strong> June Osborn, Natalie Seaton and Yecenia Serna-Flores.

<strong>Manteno:</strong> Edward Horath, Sophia Iaconi, Rebecca Pijus, Brooke Savoie, Lucas Schmidt, Andrew Snider and Davis Testerman.

<strong>Minooka:</strong> Nicole White.

<strong>Momence:</strong> Mason Duran, Crystal Johnson, Ariel Lopez and Kaliegh Yohnka.

<strong>Sheldon:</strong> Kristi Yamaoka.

<strong>St. Anne:</strong> Thomas Daily.

<strong>Watseka:</strong> Mark Cross, Katelyn Kissack and Ashlee Major.

<strong>Wilmington:</strong> Erik Ambrose.

<strong>Fair Oaks, Ind.:</strong> Anna Carlson.

<strong>Houston, Texas:</strong> Summer Hill.

<strong>Merrillville, Ind.:</strong> Jaylen Jennings.

KCC holds induction ceremonies for new Phi Theta Kappa members each fall and spring semester. This fall’s event was Nov. 4.

Phi Theta Kappa has recognized academic achievement at associate degree-granting colleges since 1918. It also is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 3.5 million members and 1,283 chapters in 10 nations.

The society offers opportunities for scholarships, intellectual enrichment, and personal development through programs based on the society’s hallmarks of scholarship, leadership, service, and fellowship. To be eligible for membership, students must have a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale.

For more information on the Alpha Delta Eta chapter at KCC, contact a chapter adviser, Jaclyn Cruz or Frances Hebert, at <a href="mailto:jcruz@kcc.edu" target="_blank">jcruz@kcc.edu</a> or <a href="mailto:fhebert@kcc.edu" target="_blank">fhebert@kcc.edu</a>.