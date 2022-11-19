Birth announcements: Nov. 19, 2022

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Cory and Megan Butler, Martinton, boy, Beau David, Nov. 1, first child.

Desmine Harris and Ashley Theesfeld, Bradley, boy, Za’Mir Jamal, Nov. 4, third child.

Raymond Zartler and Sabrina Sutton, Bourbonnais, boy, Ronan Raymond, Nov. 4, third child.

Frank and Margaret Alexander, Bradley, girl, Murphie Mae, Nov. 7, third child.

Victor Martinez and Mayra Ochoa, Kankakee, girl, Anahy, Nov. 7, fourth child.

Kevin Turner and Nikita Young, Kankakee, girl, Ka’miyah, Nov. 7, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Justin Wolfe and Taylor Quick, Watseka, boy, Asher John, Nov. 1, third child.

Dave and Kari Astor, Kankakee, boy, Jake Alexander, Nov. 2, second child.

Scott Chapman and Victoria Rogers, Momence, girl, Avery Marie, Nov. 1, first child.

Christopher Rick and Sarah Barham, Beecher, boy, William Allen, Nov. 2, first child.

Cecil Grosvenor and Meriann Brandenburg, Watseka, girl, Zoeyann Elizabeth, Nov. 3, first child.

David Larios and Oleidi Aguirre, Kankakee, girl, Yohasly Larios, Nov. 3, fourth child.

Amanda Jackson, Kankakee, boy, Damian Thomas, Nov. 2, second child.

Christopher and Brenna Covarrubia, Limestone, boy, Ethan Patrick, Nov. 4, third child.

Dameon Nabors and Elizabeth Rodriguez, Momence, boy, Kaisen Rome, Nov. 5, second child.

Mikhail Smith and Natalie Lambdin, Kankakee, boy, Landon Ray, Nov. 3, first child.

Karl and Taylor Hokanson, Chebanse, girl, Isla Mae, Nov. 5, first child. The mother is the former Taylor Corke.