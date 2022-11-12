Richards 100th Birthday

The family of William (Bill) Richards recently helped him celebrate his 100th birthday. He was born Oct. 30, 1922, in Aurora. He was formerly president and CFO of First Trust and Savings Bank of Kankakee (now PNC Bank) and president of MFG Information Systems, an online data processing firm for Midwest Financial Group.

He served in the United States Marine Corps in World War II in the South Pacific Theater for 29 months as a Sergeant Major.

In retirement, Bill and his wife have enjoyed traveling extensively, golfing and keeping apprised of current events.