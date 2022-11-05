Birth announcements: Nov. 5, 2022

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Gaven Bruen and Elizabeth Soleau, Kankakee, boy, Hendrix Joseph, Oct. 19, first child.

Mike Schodrof and Nicole Kempski, Braidwood, girl, Gracie Mae, Oct. 21, fourth child.

Kurtis Kleinert and Kayle Coffman, Clifton, boy, Rhett Darryl, Oct. 21, second child.

Dalton Miller and Grace Gossett, Manteno, girl, Saylor Grace, Oct. 25, first child.

Zachary Bailey and Danielle Trombley, Ashkum, girl, Brixlee Aline, Oct. 25, third child.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Steve and Monica Washack, Bourbonnais, girl, Layla Marlene, Oct. 18, second child.

Damien and Taylor Williams, Bourbonnais, girl, Lylah June, Oct. 18, fourth child.

Kyle Mailhiot and Priscilla Lopez Guardado, Peotone, girl, Audrey Lisseth, Oct. 18, first child.

Anthony and Hannah Rossi, Crete, girl, Maribella Leigh, Oct. 19, first child. The mother is the former Hannah Niemann.

Bradley and Kelly Gifford, Clifton, girl, Kennedy Jo, Oct. 19, second child.

Zacarias and Blanca Martinez, Kankakee, boy, Santiago Alonso, Oct. 21, first child. The mother is the former Blanca Serna Arambula.

Charlie L. Hicks II and Chanelle C. Gaudet, Kankakee, girl, Clariti Celine, Oct. 22, third child.

Melissa Gilbert, Kankakee, boy, Tyris Key, Oct. 22, ninth child.