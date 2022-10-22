Birth announcements: Oct. 22, 2022

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

No reported births.

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Chase Sanders and Jeannine Ruback, Bradley, girl, Sophia Rose, Oct. 4, first child.

Jose and Kim Alcantar, St. Anne, girl, Liana Guadalupe, Oct. 6, second child.

Jacob Austin and Angel Mitchell, Papineau, girl, Mia Lily Ann, Oct. 6, second child.

David Scholl and Jenna Swartz, Kankakee, girl, Meera Lin, Oct. 6, fourth child.

Allen Witham and Tonia Frazier, Kankakee, boy, Joey Allen Lee, Oct 6.

Cole and Kayla Bertrand, Clifton, boy, Bastion Micheal, Oct. 7, first child. The mother is the former Kayla Williams.

Patrick and Maria Robinson, Bradley, boy, Cormac Francis Mares, Oct. 7, first child. The mother is the former Maria Mares.

<strong>Births elsewhere</strong>

<strong>Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield</strong>

Christina Felicia Taylor, Kankakee, girl, Adion Amenti Ali, Jan. 12.