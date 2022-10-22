Barna 100th birthday

Cora Barna, of Watseka, formerly of Kankakee and Bourbonnais, will be celebrating her 100th birthday with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at Union Depot, 124 S. 2nd St., Watseka. The event will be hosted by the Barna family.

Cora was born in Kankakee on Oct. 24, 1922, to Clarence and Goldie Bell Williams. She married John Barna on April 25, 1942. Cora has two children: Greg Barna, of Watseka, and Karen James, of Manteno. She is also blessed with five grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Her first great-great-grandchild will make his appearance in February.