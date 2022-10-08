LaCosse 50th Anniversary

Don and Linda LaCosse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a dinner for family and friends hosted by their sons. Don and the former Linda Kinney were married October 7, 1972, at the Momence First United Methodist Church.

They have three sons, Todd (Amanda), Chad and Tyler. They also have two grandchildren, Miranda and Anthony.

Don is a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from CB&I, Bourbonnais after 42 years as a storeroom clerk. Linda retired from Manteno CUSD 5 as a Kindergarten teacher for 22 years.

They are grateful for 50 years together and their family and friends.