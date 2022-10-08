Keigher 90th Birthday

Patrick Keigher will celebrate his 90th birthday Oct. 13 with immediate family. He was born Oct. 13, 1932, in Manteno.

Patrick married Jean Breault on June 23, 1962, and together they have three children: Julianne (Henry) Lange, Terry (Erin) Keigher, and Connolly Keigher. Patrick also has six grandchildren.

Patrick retired from Smith Insurance, Manteno, and Coldwell Banker Lincolnland.

He is a member of St. Joseph Catholic in Manteno and a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Marquette University. Cards will be appreciated, and please send to: P.O. 751, Manteno, IL 60950.