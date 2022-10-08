Birth announcements: Oct. 8, 2022

<strong>Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee</strong>

Edward and Nicole Soper, Bourbonnais, girl, Lucy Mae, Sept. 21.

Juan Maldonado and Cayla Johnson, Bourbonnais, girl, Alexandria Lee, Sept. 21, first child.

Jonathan Hopkins-Bourque and Destiny McCrory, Kankakee, boy, Ezekiel Matthews, Sept. 22, first child.

Brett and Jamie Dalen, Bradley, twins, girl, Isla Jo, and boy, Ian James, Sept. 22, second and third children.

Clifford Kenniel and Ikeela Trice, Momence, girl, Kaylani, Sept. 23, second child.

Crystal Minzghor, Onarga, boy, Hiero Angelino, Sept. 25, first child.

Devon Troupe and Kanashia Sanders, Kankakee, boy, Devon Jr., Sept. 26, second child.

Ryan Borak and Mariah Froncek, Sauk Village, boy, Elijah Louis, Sept. 26, first child.

Jake and Haleigh Demas, Peotone, boy, Ronan Daniel, Sept. 26, second child.

Donny McGahan and Brianna Stampfli, Woodland, boy, Samuel Jerome, Sept. 27, fourth child.

<strong>Ascension Saint Mary Hospital, Kankakee</strong>

Luke and Jessica Schmeltzer, Bourbonnais, girl, Olivia June, Sept. 20, first child.

Kendrick Dangerfield and Dominique Taylor, Kankakee, boy, Kendrick Jevon, Sept. 21, second child.

Teguh and Becky Djaja, Bradley, boy, Leon Allen, Sept. 21, third child.

Travis and Brittany Cornell, Hoopeston, girl, Enzley Ann, Sept. 21, third child.

Nicholas and Jeana Irvin, Bradley, girl, Blair Monroe, Sept. 22, fourth child.

Michael and Caitlin Balthazor, Martinton, boy, Macauley Lawson, Sept. 23, first child.

Morgan and Taylor Minard, Chebanse, boy, Knox Phillup, Sept. 23, second child.

Ruben Irby and Cheyanne Whittington, Bourbonnais, boy, Gideon Laue, Sept. 23, first child.

Adrian Villagomez and Annette Fernandez, Bourbonnais, boy, Ethan Julian, Sept. 26, third child.