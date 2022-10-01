BBCHS' Marin wins IRTAF grant

On Sept. 28, Idalia Marin was awarded an IRTAF grant check.

The Illinois Retired Teachers Association Foundation awards $36,500 in grant money to several public school educators (Pre-K through 12) statewide. IRTAF is affiliated with the Illinois Retired Teachers Association, a lobbying group for retired educators, with a current membership of more than 40,000.

Marin, of Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School, Bradley, was awarded $160.

Marin said, "Students in my class are strengthening their reading through literature in their native language. Students in my class are focusing on reading authentic literature. Our classroom units focus on honoring and strengthening student's cultural identity and self esteem."