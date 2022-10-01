Balgeman 90th Birthday

Wauneta Balgeman will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering hosted by her children. She was born Oct. 4, 1932, in Hardin, Ill., to Harvey and Nellie Laird.

Wauneta married Richard V. Balgeman on Nov. 15, 1952, and together they had four children: Mike and Marcia Hellmuth, and John and Kathleen Howell, all of Bourbonnais; Mike and Barbara Adragna, of Indianapolis, Ind.; and Daniel and Julie Balgeman, of Westville, Ill.

Wauneta also has 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Wauneta now lives in Kankakee but is formerly of Manteno for more than 60 years.

Wauneta was employed at Manteno State Hospital Credit Union and Commonwealth Credit Union.