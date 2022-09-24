Memenga 90th Birthday

Patricia Memenga will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering hosted by her children. She was born Sept. 24, 1932, in Kankakee to August and Jeanette Guimond.

Patricia married Merle Memenga on July 29, 1950, and together they had eight children: Scott Memenga, of Greenville, S.C.; Chris and Bruce Breault, of St. Anne; Brad and Maggie Memenga, Jeff and Pat Memenga, Terry and Debbie Memenga, and Suzanne and Scot Boudreau, all of Bourbonnais; Jody and Bernie Thompson, of Manteno; and Steve and Carol Memenga, of New Lenox.

Patricia also has 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. She was a graduate of St Joseph Seminary.